Rio champion Nurudinov DQ’d from London Olympics for doping

A weightlifting gold medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics has been disqualified from the 2012 London Games for doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its new anti-doping chamber stripped Ruslan Nurudinov of fourth place in London in the 105-kilogram weight class.

Nurudinov, from Uzbekistan, later won the 105-kilogram world title in 2013, Olympic gold in 2016 and the 2018 Asian Games title.

The CAS anti-doping division says Nurudinov tested positive for the anabolic steroid oral turinabol in re-analysis of London samples.

The 27-year-old lifter now faces a ban from the International Weightlifting Federation, which provisionally suspended him in December.

CAS also says Mikalai Novikau of Belarus is disqualified from the 85-kilogram class in London. Novikau, who originally placed eighth, tested positive for two anabolic steroids.