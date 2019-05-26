Avelino’s triple leads Sacramento to 16-8 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 16-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday.

The triple by Avelino started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the River Cats an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Henry Ramos and Anthony Garcia hit two-run home runs.

The River Cats later scored four runs in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Sam Selman (2-1) got the win in relief while James Pazos (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Dom Nunez homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Isotopes. Josh Fuentes homered and singled, driving in four runs.

Sacramento improved to 4-2 against Albuquerque this season.