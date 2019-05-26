Cole, Bandy lead the way for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Hunter Cole and Jett Bandy each homered and drove in two runs as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Round Rock Express 9-5 on Sunday.

Nashville took the lead in the first when Scott Heineman hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Matt Davidson.

Trailing 7-1, the Express cut into the deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run single by Taylor Jones.

The Sounds extended their lead in the seventh when Cole hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nashville starter Phillips Valdez (1-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Rogelio Armenteros (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.