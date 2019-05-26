Edwards, Curry lead the way for Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Xavier Edwards singled four times, driving in two runs as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Great Lakes Loons 12-2 on Sunday.

Michael Curry doubled twice with three runs and a pair of RBIs for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning when Justin Lopez hit an RBI single and Grant Little scored on an error.

The TinCaps later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the blowout.

Henry Henry (6-0) got the win in relief while Great Lakes starter Jose Chacin (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.