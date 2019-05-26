Honeyman scores winning run in 10th, West Virginia beats Lexington 10-9 in walk-off finish

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Dean Nevarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the West Virginia Power beat the Lexington Legends 10-9 on Sunday.

Bobby Honeyman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Power tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the ninth when Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run.

Reliever Sal Biasi (3-1) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win. Daniel James (3-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Charlie McConnell homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win. Kelenic homered and singled.

For the Legends, Reed Rohlman doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three. Nick Hutchins homered and singled twice, driving home five runs.