Craig leads Indianapolis to 11-5 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Will Craig homered and had three hits, driving in three, as the Indianapolis Indians exploded for a season-high in runs in an 11-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday.

With the game tied 1-1, the Indians took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Corey Dickerson and Pablo Reyes drove in one run each en route to the three-run lead.

Tyler Lyons (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Columbus starter Shao-Ching Chiang (2-4) took the loss in the International League game.