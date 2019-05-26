Miller hits walk-off single in 10th, Lakewood beats Kannapolis 5-4

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Luke Miller hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-4 on Sunday.

Jonathan Guzman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a balk.

After Kannapolis' Alex Destino hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth, Lakewood tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Cole Stobbe hit an RBI single, bringing home Jimmy Smith.

Reliever Oscar Marcelino (1-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking one to get the win. Vince Arobio (2-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the South Atlantic League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Intimidators did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Destino homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Intimidators.