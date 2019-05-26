Lopez hits grand slam, leads Gwinnett over Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jack Lopez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 9-6 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday.

The grand slam by Lopez scored Pedro Florimon, Ryan LaMarre, and Sean Kazmar to give the Stripers a 7-2 lead.

The Stripers added to their lead in the seventh when LaMarre hit a two-run home run.

Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Herb (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Jace Peterson tripled, doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs for the Tides. Jesus Sucre doubled and singled, driving home two runs.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 5-2 against Norfolk this season.