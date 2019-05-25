Adell’s single leads Inland Empire to 3-1 win over Stockton

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jo Adell hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 3-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday.

Jordan Zimmerman scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Ryan Scott and then went to third on a single by Scott.

After Inland Empire added two runs, the Ports cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Lazaro Armenteros hit an RBI triple, bringing home Nick Allen.

Inland Empire starter Andrew Wantz (4-3) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Mitchell Jordan (4-4) took the tough loss in the California League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Ports, Armenteros tripled and doubled.