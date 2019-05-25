Reyes hits grand slam, leads Toledo over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Victor Reyes hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 18-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday.

The grand slam by Reyes gave the Mud Hens a 6-1 lead and capped a six-run inning for Toledo. Earlier in the inning, Toledo tied the game when Danny Woodrow hit an RBI triple and then took the lead when Woodrow scored on a groundout.

The Mud Hens later scored in five more innings to finish off the blowout, including four runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Dustin Peterson hit a two-run home run and Daz Cameron hit a solo home run, while Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

John Schreiber (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Louisville starter Jackson Stephens (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Toledo took advantage of some erratic Louisville pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Toledo improved to 6-3 against Louisville this season.