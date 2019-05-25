Ortiz’s homer leads Clearwater to 4-2 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 4-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday.

The home run by Ortiz, part of a three-run inning, gave the Threshers a 2-1 lead before Danny Mayer hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Threshers tacked on another run in the ninth when Mayer hit a solo home run.

Jupiter saw its comeback attempt come up short after James Nelson hit an RBI double, scoring Riley Mahan in the ninth inning to cut the Clearwater lead to 4-2.

Starter Damon Jones (2-3) got the win while Vincenzo Aiello (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Mahan doubled and singled twice for the Hammerheads.