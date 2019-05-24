Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore Orioles (15-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fourth in the AL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rockies are 9-11 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 61 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 11, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Orioles are 9-16 in road games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a average of .316. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 28 extra base hits and is batting .300. Daniel Murphy is 5-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and is batting .235. Trey Mancini is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 1-9, .229 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).