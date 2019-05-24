Dodgers open 3-game series against Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-18, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-1, 3.83 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road to begin a three game series against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 10-11 in home games. The Pittsburgh pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.50, Joe Musgrove leads the staff with a mark of 4.00.

The Dodgers are 13-12 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 77 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 17, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 59 hits and is batting .341. Starling Marte is 11-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 67 hits and has 44 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 7-for-28 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .232 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (right side strain), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: day-to-day (chest).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pedro Baez: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).