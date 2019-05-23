Hernandez leads Fresno over Tacoma 6-4

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Yadiel Hernandez homered twice and had three hits, driving in four as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Tacoma Rainiers 6-4 on Thursday.

With the game tied 1-1, the Grizzlies took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Jacob Wilson and Hernandez hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The Grizzlies extended their lead in the eighth when Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Tacoma saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tim Lopes scored on an error and Kristopher Negron hit an RBI single in the eighth to cut the Fresno lead to 6-4.

Fresno right-hander Kevin McGowan (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Cloyd (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

For the Rainiers, Negron homered and singled, driving in two runs.