Pratto’s double leads Wilmington to 7-4 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Nick Pratto hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 7-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday.

The double by Pratto scored Colby Schultz and Blake Perkins to give the Blue Rocks a 4-2 lead.

The Blue Rocks later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Schultz hit an RBI single, while Perkins hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Wilmington left-hander Marcelo Martinez (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kutter Crawford (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Ryan Fitzgerald was a home run short of the cycle, driving home three runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.