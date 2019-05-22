Macias, Castro lead the way for Greensboro

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Fabricio Macias homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the West Virginia Power 17-7 on Wednesday.

Rodolfo Castro homered and doubled with four RBIs and a couple of runs for Greensboro.

Greensboro had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the first inning and seven in the ninth.

In the first, Macias hit a solo home run, while Castro hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Greensboro right-hander Alex Manasa (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Steven Moyers (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings.

The eight extra-base hits for Greensboro included a season-high six doubles.

Jarred Kelenic homered and tripled, scoring two runs for the Power. Johnny Slater tripled and doubled, driving home three runs.

With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (6-0) against West Virginia this season.