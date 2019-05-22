Tostado’s double leads Augusta to 6-5 win over Rome

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 6-5 win over the Rome Braves on Wednesday.

The double by Tostado scored Shane Matheny to give the GreenJackets a 6-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Rome cut into the lead on a home run by Trey Harris that scored Justin Dean.

Sandro Cabrera (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Montilla (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dean homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Braves.