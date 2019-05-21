Mendoza’s home run leads Monterrey over Yucatan in 11 innings

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 3-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Tuesday.

Later in the inning, Monterrey added an insurance run when Chris Roberson scored on a double by Agustin Murillo.

In the bottom of the inning, Yucatan scored on an error that brought home Alan Lopez. However, the rally ended when Wirfin Obispo got Francisco Hernandez to fly out to end the game.

Mendoza homered and singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Obispo (2-2) got the win in relief while Dario Alvarez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Leones squandered some scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 4-0 against Yucatan this season.