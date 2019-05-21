Avelino, Garcia lead the way for Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino tripled twice, driving in two runs as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Salt Lake Bees 10-7 on Tuesday.

Aramis Garcia homered and singled with two runs for Sacramento.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Salt Lake went out in front when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Brennon Lund.

Sacramento answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. The River Cats sent 12 men to the plate as Anthony Garcia hit a two-run single en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The River Cats later added two runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Aramis Garcia hit a solo home run, while Levi Michael hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Sacramento starter Yoanys Quiala (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dillon Peters (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Matt Thaiss homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Bees.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 6-2 against Salt Lake this season.