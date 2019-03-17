Upsets have become the norm at NCAA Tournament

Marquette guard Markus Howard (0) goes up for a shot against Seton Hall players, from left, Romaro Gill (35), Anthony Nelson (2), Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) and Myles Cale (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game in the Big East men's tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in New York. Seton Hall won 81-79. Julio Cortez AP Photo