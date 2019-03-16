Huddle up! Browns QB Mayfield takes turn as Brewers 1B coach

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates in the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. With a shocking, blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns flipped the NFL on its helmet and instantaneously changed their national perception. The Browns roster now includes Beckham, Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett. David Richard, File AP Photo