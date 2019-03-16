Injujred Phils star Harper says no worries about opening day

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, yells toward Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton as manager Gabe Kapler, right, and assistant trainer Chris Mudd check on him after he was hit by a pitch during the sixth inning in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper sustained a bruised right foot Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worries about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the team said, but Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Yong Kim