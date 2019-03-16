Location, crowds help Dayton keep a grip on the First Four

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Radford's Randy Phillips (32) and LIU Brooklyn's Julius van Sauers (2) tip off during the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton stages the four play-in games over two nights, assuring the city and the private University of Dayton a nice slice of the NCAA Tournament pie every March. The city will host the event at least through 2022 after beating out Detroit and Evansville, Indiana, for the current four-year contract. John Minchillo, File AP Photo