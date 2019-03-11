AP sources: DeSean Jackson close to returning to Eagles

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) stiff arms Washington Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman (37) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to acquire wide receiver DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year. The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity late Monday, March 11, 2019 because terms haven’t been finalized. Mark LoMoglio, File AP Photo