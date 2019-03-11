Nike reveals 2019 World Cup Kits for US women’s soccer, other sponsored teams

The United States soccer team captain Carla Overbeck, center, the U.S. team and FIFA President Sepp Blatter, left of Overbeck, celebrate with the trophy after defeating China in a 5-4 overtime penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 1999. The U.S. beat China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield) MICHAEL CAULFIELD ASSOCIATED PRESS