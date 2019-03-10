Will Power to lead Team Penske’s push in IndyCar

FILE - In this March 9, 2018, file photo, the City of St. Petersburg is pictured in the background as IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud makes his way through turn 10 during the first IndyCar practice on the first day of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. The IndyCar season opens Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Petersburg. The Tampa Bay Times via AP, File Dirk Shadd