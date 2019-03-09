Dennis beats buzzer for Wichita St in 82-79 win over Tulane

Dexter Dennis' buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Wichita State to an 82-79 win over Tulane on Saturday night, leaving the Green Wave winless in American Athletic Conference play.
Dennis had been 0 for 4 from the field, all on 3-pointers, but he coolly took an inbound pass from Ricky Torres, turned and hit the winning 20-footer for the Shockers (17-13, 10-8).
The loss leaves Tulane 0-18 in conference play despite a career-high 36 points from Caleb Daniels and 20 from Samir Sehic. Tulane fell to 4-26 with its 20th consecutive loss.
Tulane battled back from a 37-28 halftime deficit, took the lead three minutes into the second half and led 60-52 with just under nine minutes remaining. Wichita State rallied and the lead changed hands five times.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Samajae Haynes-Jones led Wichita state with 15 points, Markis McDuffie scored 14, Jaime Echenique had 13 and Jamarius Burton added 10 points for the Shockers.
The Shockers improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave for the season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 77-62 on Feb. 9.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments