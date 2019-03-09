Sports

Lamb leads Vermont past Maine 73-57 in America East tourney

The Associated Press

March 09, 2019 07:52 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Anthony Lamb had 34 points as Vermont beat Maine 73-57 in the America East Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Ernie Duncan had 12 points for Vermont (25-6). Stef Smith added seven rebounds.

Isaiah White had 18 points for the Black Bears (5-27). Vincent Eze added 14 points.

