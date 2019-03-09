No. 22 Drake women win another regular-season title

Becca Hittner scored 21 points and No. 22 Drake rolled by Bradley 95-63 on Saturday to wrap up its third consecutive outright Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.
Up next is the conference tournament in Moline, Illinois, beginning Thursday. Drake and Bradley have first-round byes.
Bulldogs (25-5, 17-1) won their 10th straight game after shooting 58 percent, making 9 of 20 from the arc and 26 of 31 free throws. Drake outrebounded the Braves 47-26.
Sara Rhine added 12 points and nine rebounds and Maddy Dean also had 12 points.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Drake led by 13 after one quarter, 22 at halftime and 32 heading into the final period.
Shunseere Kent led Bradley (20-9, 10-8) with a career-high 25 points. Gabi Haack added 13 points. The Braves shot 31 percent and made only 5 of 24 3-point attempts.
Drake swept the season series, having won at Bradley 92-63 on Jan. 4.
Comments