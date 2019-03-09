Lakers’ Ingram out for season with deep venous thrombosis

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Ingram will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a deep venous thrombosis in his right arm, the Lakers announced Saturday, March 9, 2019. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo