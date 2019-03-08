Ex-Georgia OC Chaney attempts to rejuvenate Vols’ offense

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney watches during spring NCAA college football practice in Athens, Ga. Tennessee is opening spring practice trying to rejuvenate an attack that ranked last in the Southeastern Conference in yards per game the last two years. The Vols have high hopes that new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney will help solve the problem after luring him away from Georgia with a lucrative deal. Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File Joshua L. Jones