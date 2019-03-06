Goodchild, Duke women beat Pitt 86-64 in ACC tourney

Miela Goodchild hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help No. 11 seed Duke beat Pittsburgh 86-64 on Wednesday night in the first round of the ACC tournament.
The Blue Devils will play sixth-seeded and No. 22 Florida State in Thursday's second round.
Goodchild's 73 made 3s this season are the most ever by a Duke freshman and the sixth-most by a freshman in ACC history.
Goodchild hit a 3-pointer that gave Duke the lead for good with 3:35 left in the first and sparked a 22-6 run that spanned halftime and made it 51-36 when Goodchild made another 3 midway through the third. The Panthers, who made 12 of 22 from field before that spurt, were just 3-of-13 shooting with five turnovers during that span.
The Blue Devils led by double figures the rest of the way.
Haley Gorecki added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Duke (15-14).
Danielle Garvin led the Panthers (11-20) with 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Pitt's other four starters shot just 32 percent (11 of 34) from the field.
The Blue Devils made a season-high 12 3-pointers on just 20 attempts.
