Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino gets 2-match ban

The English Football Association has banned Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino for two games.
Pochettino accepted an improper conduct charge following a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League last month.
The Argentine's ban begins Saturday at former club Southampton. He was also fined 10,000 pounds ($13,000) by the FA's independent regulatory commission.
Tottenham is third in the league and has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Comments