McDuffie scores 15 to lead Wichita St. past SMU 67-55

Markis McDuffie had 15 points and nine rebounds as Wichita State defeated SMU 67-55 on Sunday.
Dexter Dennis had 12 points and eight rebounds for Wichita State (15-13, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Jamarius Burton added 10 points. Erik Stevenson had six assists for the visitors.
Feron Hunt had 14 points for the Mustangs (13-15, 5-11). Jahmal McMurray added 13 points. Ethan Chargois had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. Wichita State defeated SMU 85-83 on Jan. 30. Wichita State plays East Carolina at home on Tuesday. SMU matches up against Houston on the road on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments