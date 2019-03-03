Sports

Cup of Nations: Australia 4, SKorea 1; NZ 2, Argentina 0

The Associated Press

March 03, 2019 03:36 AM

Australia's Hayley Raso, right, clears the ball past New Zealand's Ali Riley, center, during their Cup of Nations soccer game in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
BRISBANE, Australia

New captain Sam Kerr scored twice and former captain Lisa De Vanna once to lead Australia to a 4-1 win over South Korea in a Cup of Nations women's soccer match.

Earlier Sunday, Katie Rood scored in the 50th minute and C.J. Bott 20 minutes later as New Zealand beat Argentina 2-0.

In opening matches on Thursday in Sydney, Australia beat New Zealand 2-0 and South Korea outclassed Argentina 5-0.

The Cup of Nations is a warm-up tournament for the World Cup in France in June. On Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia plays Argentina and New Zealand takes on South Korea in final-round matches.

