Thunder take on the Grizzlies on 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (25-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-24, third in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into the matchup with Memphis after losing four games in a row.
The Thunder have gone 21-9 at home. Oklahoma City is second in the NBA with 48 rebounds, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.3.
The Grizzlies have gone 17-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 5-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The two teams match up for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George has averaged 28.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Thunder. Westbrook has averaged 10.4 assists and 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Mike Conley leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.2 points per game and shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Delon Wright has averaged 4.8 rebounds and added 8.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 106 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting.
Thunder: 5-5, averaging 119 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting.
Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Paul George: out (shoulder).
Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).
