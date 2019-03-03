Wizards host the Timberwolves for cross-conference game

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-33, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Minnesota square off in non-conference action.
The Wizards have gone 17-12 at home. Washington averages 41.2 rebounds per game and is 13-3 when out-rebounding opponents.
The Timberwolves have gone 9-23 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.4. The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal has averaged 25.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wizards. Tomas Satoransky is shooting 43.4 percent and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.
Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 23.9 points and collecting 12.4 rebounds. Taj Gibson is shooting 60.1 percent and has averaged 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 46.0 percent shooting.
Wizards: 3-7, averaging 118.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points on 49.3 percent shooting.
Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).
Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Luol Deng: day to day (sore left achilles).
