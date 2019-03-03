Harden and the Rockets visit the Celtics

Houston Rockets (37-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup with Boston. He currently ranks first in the NBA averaging 36.6 points per game.
The Celtics have gone 24-9 at home. Boston is eighth in the NBA with 26.1 assists per game. Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics averaging 6.9.
The Rockets have gone 15-16 away from home. Houston is 4-4 in one-possession games. The Rockets earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Dec. 27. Harden led Houston with 45 points and Irving led Boston with 23 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Celtics. Al Horford has averaged 4.9 assists and 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
Harden leads the Rockets scoring 36.6 points and grabbing 6.6 rebounds. Chris Paul has averaged 9.1 assists and scored 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117 points, 39.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 48.2 percent shooting.
Celtics: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 45.9 percent shooting.
Celtics Injuries: Aron Baynes: day to day (foot).
Rockets Injuries: Iman Shumpert: day to day (sore right calf), Kenneth Faried: day to day (sore left hip flexor), Gerald Green: day to day (illness), Eric Gordon: day to day (knee).
