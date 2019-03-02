Sports

China’s Wang Yafan wins Mexico Open for first WTA Tour title

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 08:09 PM

China's Yafan Wang holds her trophy and wears a Mexican sombrero after winning her Mexican Tennis Open final match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S., in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
China's Yafan Wang holds her trophy and wears a Mexican sombrero after winning her Mexican Tennis Open final match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S., in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo
China's Yafan Wang holds her trophy and wears a Mexican sombrero after winning her Mexican Tennis Open final match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S., in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo
ACAPULCO, Mexico

China's Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beat fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

The 24-year-Wang, ranked 65th in the world, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.

"This is my first time in Acapulco, and I really like it here," Wang told the crowd. "It was an amazing week. This is a good tournament and everything is very nice."

In the men's final, second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

In women's doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Guiiana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.

  Comments  