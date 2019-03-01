Sports

State Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

March 01, 2019 09:37 PM

Game 1: Northside, Bye

Game 2: Bryant 54, Van Buren 35

Game 3: Fayetteville, Bye

Game 4: North Little Rock 69, Bentonville West 40

Game 5: Bentonville, Bye

Game 6: Central 43, Springdale 36

Game 7: Conway, Bye

Game 8: Rogers 48, Cabot 40

Game 9: Northside 55, Bryant 37

Game 10: Fayetteville 55, North Little Rock 49, OT

Game 11: Bentonville 65, Central 35

Game 12: Conway 66, Rogers 39

Game 13: Northside vs. Fayetteville, 12 p.m.

Game 14: Bentonville vs. Conway, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 1: Nettleton 56, Hot Springs 24

Game 3: Paragould 38, Lake Hamilton 33

Game 5: Russellville 62, Jacksonville 60

Game 2: Little Rock Christian Academy 70, Sylvan Hills 28

Game 4: Greenwood 59, Watson Chapel 27

Game 7: Vilonia 67, Hall 42

Game 6: Mountain Home 40, Sheridan 36

Game 8: Jonesboro 53, Benton 21

Game 9: Little Rock Christian Academy 64, Nettleton 60

Game 10: Greenwood 68, Paragould 60

Game 11: Mountain Home 62, Russellville 57

Game 12: Jonesboro 64, Vilonia 54

Game 13: Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Greenwood, 12 p.m.

Game 14: Mountain Home vs. Jonesboro, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 1: Batesville, Bye

Game 2: Farmington 71, Nashville 48

Game 3: Star City, Bye

Game 4: Brookland 62, Clarksville 55

Game 5: Harrison, Bye

Game 6: De Queen 46, Highland 43

Game 7: Pulaski Academy, Bye

Game 8: Berryville 56, Warren 46

Game 9: Batesville 72, Farmington 59

Game 10: Brookland 55, Star City 51

Game 11: Harrison 45, De Queen 43

Game 12: Berryville 61, Pulaski Academy 50

Game 13: Batesville vs. Brookland, 12 p.m.

Game 14: Harrison vs. Berryville, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 1: Fouke 51, Tuckerman 47

Game 3: Hoxie 51, Central 18

Game 5: Lincoln 48, Central Arkansas Christian 47

Game 2: Atkins 56, Valley Springs 41

Game 4: Charleston 68, Lamar 53

Game 7: Mountain View 62, Two Rivers 41

Game 6: Trumann 50, Centerpoint 46

Game 8: Harding Academy 58, Ashdown 54

Game 9: Atkins 67, Fouke 58

Game 10: Charleston 60, Hoxie 42

Game 11: Trumann 53, Lincoln 44

Game 12: Mountain View 57, Harding Academy 49

Game 13: Atkins vs. Charleston, 12 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 1: Marmaduke 72, Danville 66, OT

Game 3: Melbourne 75, Hector 24

Game 5: Juncton City 64, England 22

Game 7: Quitman 39, Cossatat River 34

Game 2: Murfreesboro 51, Bigelow 47

Game 4: Spring Hill 44, Poyen 40

Game 6: Riverside 37, Lavaca 20

Game 8: Earle 58, Cotter 28

Game 9: Marmaduke 66, Murfreesboro 44

Game 10: Melbourne 70, Spring Hill 44

Game 11: Riverside 50, Juncton City 39

Game 12: Earle 70, Quitman 58

Game 13: Marmaduke vs. Melbourne, 12 p.m.

Game 14: Riverside vs. Earle, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 1: Norfork 62, St. Paul 30

Game 3: Alpena 65, Maynard 33

Game 5: Concord 64, Kirby 52

Game 2: Rural Special 77, Blevins 56

Game 4: Emerson 62, Mt. Vernon-Enola 54

Game 7: Wonderview 62, Caddo Hills 45

Game 6: Jasper 52, Mammoth Spring 30

Game 8: Viola 69, Kingston 34

Game 9: Rural Special 87, Norfork 58

Game 10: Alpena 62, Emerson 48

Game 11: Concord 54, Jasper 50

Game 12: Wonderview 59, Viola 35

Game 13: Rural Special vs. Alpena, 12 p.m.

Game 14: Concord vs. Wonderview, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

  Comments  