State Playoff Glance

Game 1: Northside, Bye
Game 2: Bryant 54, Van Buren 35
Game 3: Fayetteville, Bye
Game 4: North Little Rock 69, Bentonville West 40
Game 5: Bentonville, Bye
Game 6: Central 43, Springdale 36
Game 7: Conway, Bye
Game 8: Rogers 48, Cabot 40
Game 9: Northside 55, Bryant 37
Game 10: Fayetteville 55, North Little Rock 49, OT
Game 11: Bentonville 65, Central 35
Game 12: Conway 66, Rogers 39
Game 13: Northside vs. Fayetteville, 12 p.m.
Game 14: Bentonville vs. Conway, 6 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
Game 1: Nettleton 56, Hot Springs 24
Game 3: Paragould 38, Lake Hamilton 33
Game 5: Russellville 62, Jacksonville 60
Game 2: Little Rock Christian Academy 70, Sylvan Hills 28
Game 4: Greenwood 59, Watson Chapel 27
Game 7: Vilonia 67, Hall 42
Game 6: Mountain Home 40, Sheridan 36
Game 8: Jonesboro 53, Benton 21
Game 9: Little Rock Christian Academy 64, Nettleton 60
Game 10: Greenwood 68, Paragould 60
Game 11: Mountain Home 62, Russellville 57
Game 12: Jonesboro 64, Vilonia 54
Game 13: Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Greenwood, 12 p.m.
Game 14: Mountain Home vs. Jonesboro, 6 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
Game 1: Batesville, Bye
Game 2: Farmington 71, Nashville 48
Game 3: Star City, Bye
Game 4: Brookland 62, Clarksville 55
Game 5: Harrison, Bye
Game 6: De Queen 46, Highland 43
Game 7: Pulaski Academy, Bye
Game 8: Berryville 56, Warren 46
Game 9: Batesville 72, Farmington 59
Game 10: Brookland 55, Star City 51
Game 11: Harrison 45, De Queen 43
Game 12: Berryville 61, Pulaski Academy 50
Game 13: Batesville vs. Brookland, 12 p.m.
Game 14: Harrison vs. Berryville, 6 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
Game 1: Fouke 51, Tuckerman 47
Game 3: Hoxie 51, Central 18
Game 5: Lincoln 48, Central Arkansas Christian 47
Game 2: Atkins 56, Valley Springs 41
Game 4: Charleston 68, Lamar 53
Game 7: Mountain View 62, Two Rivers 41
Game 6: Trumann 50, Centerpoint 46
Game 8: Harding Academy 58, Ashdown 54
Game 9: Atkins 67, Fouke 58
Game 10: Charleston 60, Hoxie 42
Game 11: Trumann 53, Lincoln 44
Game 12: Mountain View 57, Harding Academy 49
Game 13: Atkins vs. Charleston, 12 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
Game 1: Marmaduke 72, Danville 66, OT
Game 3: Melbourne 75, Hector 24
Game 5: Juncton City 64, England 22
Game 7: Quitman 39, Cossatat River 34
Game 2: Murfreesboro 51, Bigelow 47
Game 4: Spring Hill 44, Poyen 40
Game 6: Riverside 37, Lavaca 20
Game 8: Earle 58, Cotter 28
Game 9: Marmaduke 66, Murfreesboro 44
Game 10: Melbourne 70, Spring Hill 44
Game 11: Riverside 50, Juncton City 39
Game 12: Earle 70, Quitman 58
Game 13: Marmaduke vs. Melbourne, 12 p.m.
Game 14: Riverside vs. Earle, 6 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
Game 1: Norfork 62, St. Paul 30
Game 3: Alpena 65, Maynard 33
Game 5: Concord 64, Kirby 52
Game 2: Rural Special 77, Blevins 56
Game 4: Emerson 62, Mt. Vernon-Enola 54
Game 7: Wonderview 62, Caddo Hills 45
Game 6: Jasper 52, Mammoth Spring 30
Game 8: Viola 69, Kingston 34
Game 9: Rural Special 87, Norfork 58
Game 10: Alpena 62, Emerson 48
Game 11: Concord 54, Jasper 50
Game 12: Wonderview 59, Viola 35
Game 13: Rural Special vs. Alpena, 12 p.m.
Game 14: Concord vs. Wonderview, 6 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
