Harvick earns Vegas pole after Bowman, Elliott start late

Kevin Harvick has won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time in his 19-year NASCAR Cup Series career.
Harvick turned a lap in 29.914 seconds Friday in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, beating out Denny Hamlin and hometown hero Kyle Busch for the top spot in Sunday's race.
Harvick secured his 26th career pole only because NASCAR ruled Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott didn't start their final lap before time expired in the last qualifying heat. Bowman and Elliott posted the two fastest times, but they didn't count.
Harvick is the defending champion in the early season race at Las Vegas, leading a track-record 214 laps last year while earning his 100th career victory across the three national series.
