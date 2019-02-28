WVU sophomore named next Mountaineer mascot

A selection committee has named Timothy Eads as West Virginia University's next Mountaineer mascot.
Eads won a cheer-off competition held during the Feb. 18 men's basketball game against Kansas State and was announced as the next mascot during Tuesday night's game against TCU.
Eads is a sophomore from Buffalo who previously served as the alternate mascot. He'll replace Trevor Kiess and will serve as mascot for one year.
The other finalists were Brooke Ashby, a junior from Mannington; Thaiddeus Dillie, a junior from Weirton; and Connor Capron, a freshman from Sutton.
