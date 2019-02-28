Sports

WVU sophomore named next Mountaineer mascot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2019 03:06 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

A selection committee has named Timothy Eads as West Virginia University's next Mountaineer mascot.

Eads won a cheer-off competition held during the Feb. 18 men's basketball game against Kansas State and was announced as the next mascot during Tuesday night's game against TCU.

Eads is a sophomore from Buffalo who previously served as the alternate mascot. He'll replace Trevor Kiess and will serve as mascot for one year.

The other finalists were Brooke Ashby, a junior from Mannington; Thaiddeus Dillie, a junior from Weirton; and Connor Capron, a freshman from Sutton.

