Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
HONDA CLASSIC
Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Course: PGA National (Champions). Yardage: 7,125. Par: 70.
Purse: $6.8 million. Winner's share: $1,224,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Justin Thomas.
FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.
Last week: Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship and Martin Trainer won the Puerto Rico Open.
Notes: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are skipping the event for the first time when healthy, a product of a busy March schedule. McIlroy won the Honda Classic in 2012 and lost in a playoff in 2014. ... The field features Brooks Koepka at No. 3 and defending champion Justin Thomas at No. 4. ... The Honda Classic is the start of the Florida Swing, which for the first time since 2006 features four straight tournaments. It is followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and the Valspar Championship. .... Matt Wallace of England, who is No. 38 in the world, received a sponsor's exemption. This will be he first regular PGA Tour event. ... Seven of the last eight Honda Classic winners are in the field, with McIlroy the exception. ... Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) is the only player to defend his title in the Honda Classic since it began in 1972. ... The tournament has been played at PGA National since 2007. Camilo Villegas (267) has the lowest 72-hole score since then. Brian Harman (61) has the lowest round.
Next week: Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Online: www.pgatour.com
LPGA TOUR
HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Singapore.
Course: Sentoas GC (Tanjong). Yardage: 6,718. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $225,000.
Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Michelle Wie.
Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.
Last week: Amy Yang won the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Notes: Inbee Park is making her LPGA Tour debut this year. ... Still at No. 4 in the world, she last played an LPGA event in September when she tied for eighth in the Evian Championships. ... Wie won her fifth LPGA title last year in Singapore. ... Eun-Hee Ji has won (Tournament of Champions) and finished fifth (LPGA Thailand) in her two tournaments this year. ... Park (2015, 2017) is the only multiple winner of the HSBC Women's World Championship since it began in 2008. ... Lorena Ochoa set the tournament scoring record (20-under 268) in 2008. ... Amy Yang moved to No. 2 in the Race to CME Globe with her victory in Thailand. ... The field features the top five players in the women's world ranking — Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.
Next tournament: Bank of Hope Founders Cup on March 21-24.
Online: www.lpga.com
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
COLOGUARD CLASSIC.
Site: Tucson, Ariz.
Course: Omni Tucson National (Cataline). Yardage: 7,238. Par: 73.
Purse: $1.7 million. Winner's share: $255,000.
Television: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Steve Stricker.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Last tournament: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic.
Notes: Retired Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz is making his PGA Tour Champions debut on a sponsor exemption. ... This is Steve Stricker's first tournament since being appointed Ryder Cup. Stricker also is playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week on a sponsor's exemption. ... The Cologuard Classic will be Stricker's first PGA Tour Champions event of the year. He has played three times on the PGA Tour, making two cuts. ... Bernhard Langer is taking the week off. ... The winners of the first three events on the Champions tour have had final rounds of 65, 65 and 66. ... Woody Austin has had 36 consecutive rounds at par or better. If he does that at the Cologuard Cassic, he will break the PGA Tour Champions record shared by Jay Haas and Colin Montgomerie.
Next week: Hoag Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
EUROPEAN TOUR
OMAN OPEN
Site: Muscat, Oman.
Course: Almoug Golf. Yardage: 7,365. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.75 million. Winner's share: $290,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 a.m. (tape delay), 5-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Joost Luiten.
Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.
Last week: Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Notes: Joost Luiten, Shubhankar Sharma, David Lipsky and George Coetzee are all in the field after playing the World Golf Championships event last week in Mexico City. ... Paul Lawrie is making his first European Tour start since the Hassan Trophy last April. He missed most of last year with a foot injury. ... The field features 11 players who have played in the Ryder Cup, including Victor Dubuisson, Thomas Pieters, Stephen Gallacher, Chris Wood and former captain Thomas Bjorn. ... Pieters, who registered a 4-1-0 record in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, has fallen to No. 80 in the world. ... The course was designed by Greg Norman. ... Oman is one of six European Tour events played in the Middle East. ... Ian Poulter's tie for third in Mexico moved him to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai.
Next week: Qatar Masters.
Online: www.europeantour.com
WEB.COM TOUR
Last tournament: Mark Hubbard won the Lecom Suncoast Classic.
Next tournament: Chitimacha Louisiana Open on March 21-24.
Money leader: Mark Anderson.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia: New Zealand Open, The Hills and Millbrook Resort, Queenstown, N.Z. Defending champion: Daniel Nisbet. Online: www.asiantour.com and www.pgatour.au.org
WOMEN
Ladies European Tour: Canberra Classic, Royal Canberra GC, Canberra, Australia. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
