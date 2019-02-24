Del Piero reveals ownership in small Los Angeles soccer club

In this , Sunday, May 20, 2012 file photo, Juventus' Alessandro Del Piero reacts during the Italian Cup soccer final between Juventus and Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Former Juventus and Italy standout Alessandro Del Piero has announced that he owns a small soccer club based in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old Del Piero says on his website. Massimo Pinca, File AP Photo