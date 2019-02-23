Big 10 lead at stake in 1st Michigan-Michigan St matchup

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston drives to the basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State enters this first matchup of the season against Michigan in a tough. The Spartans are on the road and dealing with injuries to two of their top three scorers. Joshua Langford is out for the season, and big man Nick Ward is recovering from a broken hand. “Less room for error,” Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston said. “Can’t make as many mistakes. Don’t have those guys to cover up for it.” Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo