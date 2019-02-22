AP source: Bears release embattled kicker Cody Parkey

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) reacts after missing a field goal in the closing minute of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Chicago. A person familiar with the situation says the Bears have decided to release embattled kicker Parkey after one season. The person spoke Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Signed to a four-year contract in March, Parkey made just 23 of 30 field goals during the regular season for the third-lowest conversion rate in the NFL. He was 42 of 45 on extra points. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo