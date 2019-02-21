IAAF allows 21 more Russians to compete as neutrals

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, June 6, 2013, Russia's Yelena Sokolova competes in the women's long jump event at the Golden Gala IAAF athletic meeting, in Rome's Olympic stadium. The IAAF has approved 21 more athletes including Yelena Sokolova on Thursday Feb. 21, 2019, to compete internationally as part of Russia's officially neutral track and field team, before the European indoor championships next week in Glasgow. Andrew Medichini, FILE AP Photo