Fencing body ‘interested’ in France’s embrace of lightsaber

In this Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, photo, Julien Esprit, left, competes with Jean Baptiste Marchetti-Waternaux during a national lightsaber tournament in Beaumont-sur-Oise, north of Paris. In France, it is easier than ever now to act out "Star Wars" fantasies. The fencing federation has officially recognized lightsaber dueling as a competitive sport. Christophe Ena AP Photo