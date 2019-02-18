To take on Ronaldo, Atletico could unleash attacking trio

As much as Scott Niedermayer's effortless skating defined him as a great player, his class and humility define him as a quality human being. With his friends and family gathered at Honda Center on Sunday to celebrate the retirement of his No. 27 Anaheim Ducks jersey, the Hall of Fame defenseman took care to recognize the team's equipment managers, trainers and public relations officials – by name. "I don't know what else you're supposed to do," he said. "I think the longer I've been retired the more you recognize the input from so many people that help make these things happen."