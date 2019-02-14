Haws has career-high 35 to lead BYU over USD, 88-82

Junior guard TJ Haws scored eight of his career-high 35 points in overtime while Yoeli Childs had five of his 27 in the extra period to lead BYU to an 88-82 victory against San Diego on Thursday night.
Childs also had 12 rebounds for BYU (17-10, 9-3 West Coast) made up a 14-point deficit in the second half and had a 75-73 lead with 6.4 seconds left, but USD's Isaiah Wright drove down the floor for an easy layup with 1.7 seconds left to send it into overtime at 75-75.
After Wright made two free throws early in overtime, BYU took over behind Haws and Childs. Haws made a layup and Childs then had a slam dunk, made one of two free throws and then had a bank shot for an 82-77 lead with 2:36 left.
San Diego twice pulled within two points but Haws had a layup and then sealed it with four free throws in the final 27.4 seconds.
Haws' previous career-high was 34 against Pepperdine on Jan. 17.
McKay Cannon added 10 points for BYU.
Isaiah Pineiro had 20 points and 12 rebounds for USD (16-10, 5-6), while Olin Carter III had 20 points and Yauhen Massalski 13.
USD had its second 14-point lead of the game, 53-39, four minutes into the second half, before BYU went on a 20-7 run to close to 60-59. The Cougars got 3-pointers from Cannon and Zac Seljaas, and three free throws by Haws after he was fouled by Pineiro while taking a shot from behind the arc.
The Cougars tied it at 67 on Haws' 3-pointer with 6:26 to go and got their first lead of the game, 70-69, on Cannon's 3-pointer from the corner with 4:23 left.
BIG PICTURE
BYU: The Cougars are 13-5 against USD since joining the WCC in 2011-12.
San Diego: Carter made four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to help the Toreros to a 24-10 lead.
UP NEXT
BYU is at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The Cougars beat the Lions 67-49 in Provo on Feb. 2.
San Diego hosts No. 3 Gonzaga on Saturday night. The Zags beat the Toreros 85-69 in Spokane on Feb. 2.
